Errors found in absentee voting applications

Applications for absentee voting have been sent out statewide, with the goal of encouraging people to cast their ballot from home. However, the Pennington County Auditor's Office has noticed that not everyone is reading the directions clearly.

Pennington County alone has mailed out approximately 12,000 applications and just today they have received 850 back. Even though instructions were included on how to complete the application form, they say many people are forgetting to sign and date it. Some absentee voters are also forgetting to send in a copy of their photo I.D. The Auditor's Office must have these in order to mail them a ballot.

"As we have time we will try and reach out to these people to let them know that they need to make an appointment to come down and sign the back of the envelope if they want their vote counted," says Pennington County Auditor, Cindy Mohler.

Mohler says if it has been ten days or more since you've mailed in your application, and you haven't received a ballot, it would be smart to call the Auditor's Office and see what the delay is.