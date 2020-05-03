Oglala Sioux Tribe President admits to being arrested

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner says in a statement released Sunday night he was arrested over the weekend.

In a letter, Bear Runner says Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety arrested him on Saturday, but he can not address the charges against him.

The letter reads, "As of today I have not been arraigned and so I am not able to speak to any charges made against me."

The letter continues by saying the tribal government is still running like normal and will continue to do so, including the response efforts to COVID-19.

"I want to assure the Oyate that I remain committed to the work that I have taken on to keep the Oglala Oyate safe and prosperous," the statement reads. "I will continue to move forward with the health and wellbeing of my Oyate and your best interest in my heart."