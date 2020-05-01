A store in Rapid City is selling masks and donating the money to an organization

If you're still in need of a mask and also looking to give back, then you're in luck.

Weathered Vane in Rapid City is selling masks for $5 and donating the money to the Abbott House for scholarships.

This is a team effort between the owner of the store, Janet Scherbenske, and one of her sorority sisters, Elaine Ainsworth, who is sewing the masks.

So far, about 450 masks have been made, and $2500 has been raised.

When the project first started, the goal was to raise $200, but they surpassed that in the first day. And they plan to keep on giving back for as long as they can.

"In times like this, when everything is not normal, there's a lot of people that are hurting right now. I have kids in college, and I understand what the cost of college is. And the idea to help somebody better their life by being able to go to college is really great and important," says Scherbenske.

If you're interested in picking up a mask, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a-m to 3 in the afternoon. But if you don't feel comfortable going into the store, they offer curbside pickup.