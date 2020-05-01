Sturgis counselors working to engage students

The counselors at Sturgis Brown High School are still offering their services to students through Zoom.

They are helping students with scheduling and making sure they stay on top of their classwork.This is especially important right now, since some students who are used to the structure of the classroom, may be struggling to complete assignments.

Also, when it comes to mental health, students are looking out for each other during the pandemic.

"We've had lots of referrals and concerns from other students and parents, says Sturgis Brown High School Counselor, Dadra Avery. "I've been really grateful that they've reached out to us, so that we can check on kids."

Avery says it's nice to see parents be more involved and students helping each other out.

