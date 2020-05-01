Staff at Infinity Eyecare is getting ready to reopen

Infinity Eyecare has been partially closed since April 1; since then, they've only treated patients if it was an emergency.

But now the staff is getting ready to reopen their doors on May 5.

The owner and optometrist at Infinity Eyecare, Dr. Shane Clark, says they will still have reduced hours when they open, and they will also be limiting the number of people in the office.

When patients arrive, check-in will be done from outside, by via call or text.

They will then be asked a few screening questions and will also have their temperatures taken.

When it comes to seeing patients, the optometrist will be wearing necessary personal protective equipment.

Clark says the eyecare equipment has been upgraded with attached shields, so there is no direct exposure.

"We're are a small business, and we rely on the support of our customers and patients. But it's important to slowly and cautiously open at this point because I don't think we're out of the woods at this point. Which is why we're still trying to take every precaution we can," says Clark.

Clark says they will offer hand sanitizer and masks if patients don't have one. And after every patient, all the equipment will be cleaned before the next patient comes in.