In a US now in puppy love, Labs still tops, but corgis rise

America's dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters' kennels have emptied.

But while much is changing for people and pooches around the U.S., there's at least one thing holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy.

Labrador retrievers remain the nation's most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year. That's according to American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.

The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; French bulldogs; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers -- and, for the first time, Pembroke Welsh corgis.