On the Hook food truck reels in Rapid City customers

The On the Hook Fish and Chips food truck was in Rapid City today to feed hungry locals.The business takes pride in their wild Alaskan cod and chips.

The company was founded by two University of Wyoming engineering students, Hunter Anderson and Ocean Andrew.

Ocean's father catches the tasty fish in Bristol Bay, Alaska.The fish are then flash frozen on the deck and shipped back to the Midwest where it's prepared.

Hundreds of people throughout the day waited in line to get their hands on a deep-fried basket.

"We've been coming to Rapid since before I started," says Robert, who is the manager of the truck. "It seemed like a good location with people who wanted access to good fish and chips. People have been coming to see us and we appreciate the business."

On the Hook Fish and Chips will be making its way to Custer on Friday to reel in more customers. You can find them stationed at the Buffalo Ridge Theater from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.