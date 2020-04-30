Customers are happy to see businesses reopening

Business owners are slowly starting to open their doors, and people are looking forward to getting back to normal.

"I think it's hard to keep people stuck at home all the time. I think people need to get back to reality. So I think this is a good way to help that," says a resident, Anna Bradsky.

Some feel it's a good idea for businesses to gradually open.

"You know opening with proper distancing until they get a handle on getting a vaccine. But we definitely need to get them open," says another resident, David Bradsky.

Even though it's been difficult for some people to stay inside, seeing restaurants offer dine-in seating provides a sense of normalcy.

"I didn't know they were even open. I saw someone sitting outside, so I called them and stopped in," says Bradsky.

"For the morale of the city, it's a good thing the mayor and city council made a good call," says a resident, Andrew Simco.

But some fear it may be too early.

"Still concerned about the spread of the virus. It could be we may shut down again, but that would be a bump in the road. So I think if we practice social distancing and obey the restrictions to the best of our ability, we will get through this," says Simco.