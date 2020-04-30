Thursday was teacher appreciation day at Black Hills Blend.

The owner, Kathy Cook, says an anonymous donor called the coffee shop and donated $300 to provide teachers with a free coffee, Black Hills Blend then matched the donation.

About 150 teachers went through the drive-thru at the Mount Rushmore location, and by 10:30 am, they ran out of funds from the $600 gift card.

But Cook says they continued to give free 16 ounce drinks to teachers for the rest of the day.

"A lot of gratefulness, a lot of people commenting that it's very challenging and that it's been a difficult time. And they were just really thankful," says Cook.

Cook says they wanted to keep giving free drinks out after the funds ran out because it's important to support teachers during these difficult times.