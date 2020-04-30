Stanley Steemer donates cleaning to rescue mission

The Rapid City Stanley Steemer team recently qualified for the Federal "Payroll Protection Program". Because of that, they are donating a top to bottom cleaning at Cornerstone Rescue Mission as a way to give back.

Having a disease free facility is one of Cornerstone's highest priorities and this deep disinfecting will help Cornerstone guests and employees stay healthy.

"We know there are areas that can't necessarily afford to have us come in and have us do what we do," says Stanley Steemer's Air Duct Manager, Michael Reese. "We reached out to several nonprofit organizations to work with and give our time and talent to."

Stanley Steemer has people cleaning every surface in the building and what may seem daunting to some, isn't a problem for the team of professionals.

"It's a one day project," says Reese. " We're going to be done between three and four today."

Cornerstone's Executive Director Lysa Allison says she's grateful that Stanley Steemer volunteered to help during a difficult time.