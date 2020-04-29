Return of Mount Rushmore fireworks could boost tourism

The return of the Mount Rushmore Fourth of July firework celebration could potentially boost tourism.

Business has been slow for The National Presidential Wax Museum in Keystone.

Like other tourist attractions, they have been trying to find a way to increase traffic while keeping visitors safe. The museum is open from March to October and gets approximately 30,000 visitors per season.

One way to ensure visitors is to hold a big event , which is just what Mount Rushmore is planning.

On Tuesday, The National Park Service announced the return of the Fourth of July firework celebration after an 11 year absence.

"I am confident this will bring people to the area," says The National Presidential Wax Museum's General Manager, Clay King. "It's a big wow factor event and I know that's needed in the hills."

King says that as the summer progresses, he expects business to gradually pick up and the return of fireworks is sure to bring people to the area.

"I'm just excited to see optimism among business people here," says King. "It's a big change from about a month ago and it's exciting to see more enthusiasm rather than apprehension."