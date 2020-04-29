The Rushmore Mall is set to open on Friday

It's been a little more than a month since the Rushmore Mall closed their doors, but come Friday those doors will reopen.

"We're going to take every precaution necessary. We're very proactive in getting everything ready, and we're going to be very actively cleaning the center," says the general manager of the Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse.

To help ensure people keep a safe distance arrows have been added to the floor to direct traffic.

"Also going to be keeping six-foot markers in the food court so they can be spaced apart if you're waiting in line for food," says Brockhouse.

Fewer people will be seated in the food court, where the seating is now limited to 65.

"So we're less than 50% occupancy, but that way everybody has a nice almost eight food distance," says Brockhouse.

When it comes to the number of people in the mall, there is no limit, but each store is responsible for maintaining social distancing.

When the mall opens up on Friday, at least 50% of the stores will be open.

As the days go on, Brockhouse says they anticipate that number to grow.

"These big corporations it's hard for them to pull everything together in a matter of a few days because many employees are furloughed. But I know that American Eagle is opening next Wednesday," says Brockhouse.

For now, the mall will reduce their hours. They'll be open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.