Time to flush out the water pipes

City Public Works officials are reminding residents and business owners opening after a prolonged shutdown they should clear their pipes of stale water.

Businesses and buildings closed for a prolonged period as well as homes shuttered when owners left for the winter should run water through their systems to clear pipes of stale water and refresh their internal water system with fresh chlorinated water from the City's water system.

"This would include businesses and buildings that have been shut down during the COVID pandemic restrictions," said Jeff Crockett, City Water Superintendent. "It also includes those homeowners who leave for an extended period of time during the winter months and return in the spring to open up their homes."

Crockett advises business, building and home owners to run their water sources for several minutes to clear out the buildup of stale water and replenish their system.