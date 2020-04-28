Rapid City businesses begin to unlock their doors

Tuesday is greeted with smiles and frowns after the Rapid City Council passed a resolution Monday night to allow business owners to reopen their doors but with some restrictions.

While some businesses still have closed signs on their windows and doors, other businesses are open.

At Kol, while employees wear masks and carry hand sanitizer in their pockets, guests are greeted at the door with a question, "Are you guys all together?"

Tony DeMaro, the owner, said he is happy with the City Council's decision made Monday night.

"So I think he's [the Mayor] making the right decision to open us back up now. So we can get back to some level of normalcy, DeMaro said. "Just get people out with their friends and get people off Netflix and just connecting again. I think that's a really important thing."

City Council substituted the 125 square foot rule with the half occupancy rule, a change DeMaro was glad to see because it provides more flexibility, he said.

"Because I did the math, I would only be able to have 28 people in here. And even with proper social distancing, I can still have another 62," DeMaro said.

But "flexibility" is not the word everyone would use.

Dozens of public comments submitted for Monday night's city council meeting asked to leave businesses closed, out of fear of causing more of a spread.

"But you can't live in a bubble. And as an employer you are never going to please every employee. You do the best you can for everybody and what's good of the people that work for you," C&J Sayles Owner John Sayles said.

Sayles said the re-open is a step in the right direction, but thinks some businesses will never recover.

Both DeMaro and Sayles encourage people to remain at home if they feel uneasy about the decision.

With May around the corner, holidays like Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day are coming up.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he trusts business owners to handle future crowds appropriately because the owners' actions will reflect on their reputation.

"Their reputation is at stake and if they are known as the point of infection for people that is going to be very much against there best interest. But I think they can handle it," Allender said.