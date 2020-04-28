Keeping track of where you go during the pandemic

Governor Kristi Noem recommends the Care19 App, which helps track where you have been in case you get CoronaVirus.

The app becomes another tool to keep people healthy.

"The idea is for public safety and to give information to the department of health to track potential contacts," says Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.

Babbitt has the app and says it's a good idea, but there are some flaws.

"Watching how it tracks my location and what I found is that it's tracking a lot of places where I haven't been, but maybe I drove by or rode my bike by," says Babbitt.

Even though there is some inconstancy, Babbitt still believes the app is a good guide to use if needed.

"I could go through it and say no, I wasn't there or there, but I was in this general area," says Babbitt.

When it comes to CARE19, Babbitt says it will help with identifying who you may have come in contact with.

And as people start to move around more, this may be the perfect time to download the app.

"You can potentially not have symptoms for the first two to seven days after becoming infected. We really need to go back a week or so with the department of health to find out where you had been. And no one is remembering where they've been for the last week," says Babbitt.

Click here for information about CARE19.