The Black Hills Farmers Market is offering online shopping

At the Black Hills Farmers Market, vendors can sell their items while providing the community more access to fresh food.

But with the indoor market closing early and onsite shopping in Market Park being put on hold, it has impacted many vendors.

"This is our livelihood. This is all we do. So financially, it has been a huge impact, but it's just something I have to deal with," says the owner of Deb's Downhome Delights, Deb Taylor.

Even though onsite shopping is not available at the moment, customers will now be able to buy products right from their homes.

"We're excited to offer all of your favorite vendors and products of the market online. One-stop shopping," says the manager of the Black Hills Farmers Market, Barbra Cromwell.

Tuesdays through Thursdays, customers will be able to order products from the farmers market website,and then on Saturday, they can drive-thru Market Park to pick up their items.

"We wanted to be proactive and be safe during this pandemic. Our vendors will be gloves, wearing masks," says Cromwell.

Even though it will be an adjustment, it's another way to support the local businesses.

"It's going to be a little rough, maybe to navigate it all at first, finding your favorite vendor, but it's important to support the market because we want to be here next year," says Taylor.

Starting on Tuesday, they will be taking a limited amount of orders to do a trial run, and then next Tuesday, anyone can shop online.