Campground owners speak out about COVID-19 and how it could impact their business

Once the summer hits, many campgrounds around the Black Hills are packed with people, but COVID-19 could change that.

At Rush No More RV Resort and Campground, the owner says he had several cancellations.

"Two family reunions which have been canceled. We host the Black Hills Bluegrass festival at the end of June, and that was just announced it was canceled. So that's a big hit," says the owner of Rush No More RV Resort and Campground, Edward Miller.

Miller says if many campgrounds lose just half the season, it would be difficult, but to be empty the entire summer would be devastating.

"If we lose the full season, there will be a lot of campgrounds that don't make it," says Miller.

When it comes to refunds, the campground is currently going by its regular policy.

"If I was to refund everybody throughout the summer who had deposits down or have paid for their reservation, I am going to suffer a whole year of loss," says Miller.

The primary event at Lamphere Ranch Campground is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and they have had a few cancellations.

"I would have to say it's not any more than normal. So in that regard, people are still kind of waiting to see what happens," says the owner of Lamphere Ranch Campground, Ross Lamphere.

Even if the rally is on, Lamphere anticipates a smaller crowd, and if it's canceled, he believes people will still come.

"Optimistic and a little bit nervous about that as well. Because this is a very fluid situation, and you never know what's going to happen tomorrow or yet today," says Lamphere.

Both campground owners say they will be taking extra cleaning precautions when the guests do arrive.