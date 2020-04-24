The Sturgis City Council has created a set of protocols in regards to the rally

The Sturgis City Council has been working with the state department of tourism, coming up with a set of protocols that will help decide whether or not to hold the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year.

Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie, says the guidelines include looking at the rate of increase in infection throughout South Dakota.

Ainslie added that nine states make up more than 50% of the attendees that come year after year. So they will be tracking the virus nationally, with a particular emphasis on those popular states.

The council will also be paying close attention to the medical capacity in the Black Hills.

If the rally were canceled, Ainslie says it would have a significant impact on the town's residents, almost half of whom participate in the annual event, as well as the businesses that depend on that revenue.

The City of Sturgis usually brings in a net profit of a little more than a million dollars each year from the rally, and without it, they may have to cancel some capital improvement projects.

Ainslie believes it would also affect the rest of the Black Hills.

"Make sure that the decision is truly based on what the capacity of the area is. Also, what the likelihood is of increased infections in the area and try to balance that out," says Ainslie.

The council is set to hold a vote on June 15 to determine the fate of this year's rally.