Spearfish City Council votes to reopen businesses

Thursday night the Spearfish City Council voted to accept the first reading of an ordinance that would allow businesses to reopen, but with fewer people inside.

The ordinance applies to businesses catering to the public such as restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Under the proposed rules, one person per every 36 square feet would be allowed inside a business, while restaurants would be limited to groups no larger than 10.

All businesses must follow the CDC guidelines and the executive order that the governor issued.

"We need to protect our businesses but we also need to protect the people of Spearfish," says Mayor Dana Boke. "This gives the opportunity for those who feel they can safely go out and dine in these areas. It gives business owners the opportunity to bring some people in."

With Spearfish being college town, students are excited about the opportunity to work again.

"It's really important because I haven't been able to work and a lot of other college students have had the same problem where they've gotten laid off," says Black Hills State University student Garrett Snook. "We definitely need some job opportunity."

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for April 29. If passed it will go into effect the following day.

