Woyatan Lutheran Church continues to give back to the community

Staff at Woyatan Lutheran Church are giving back to the community during this difficult time by creating food boxes for those in need, particularly the elderly.

The food items range from meat and milk to various nonperishable items, and each box has enough food for four days.

Once the boxes are filled, volunteers go out and deliver them.

Pastor Jonathan Old Horse, says so far they have delivered 278 boxes, and the plan is to do this every two weeks.

Old Horse added that the Indian Collective gave the church a grant for $10,000, which will continue to help bring meals to those in need.

"As our traditional teachings tell us, we're always supposed to put others before ourselves and take care of the people. This is just another way of living those values that our aunt sisters and grandmas and grandpas taught us," says Old Horse.

If you're in need of food, you can call the Woyatan food bank at 605-858-4564.