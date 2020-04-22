Construction continues at Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Mount Rushmore has been under an $8 million deferred maintenance project for months now.

The project includes upgrades to the Main Visitor Center, Lincoln Borglum Visitor Center, Grand View Terrace, Avenue of Flags, and the amphitheater. The heating and air conditioning are already completed in the Visitor Center. Currently, progress is being made on the famous Avenue of Flags.

"When you look at the Avenue of Flags, we used to have pillars," says Mount Rushmore Chief of Interpretation & Education Maureen McGee-Ballinger. "Now, the flags will be on either side of the walkway. It gives people more room and everybody will have an equal opportunity to see their own flag."

McGee-Ballinger says she's excited about the progress and everything is currently on schedule.

The construction is scheduled to be done in July.

