Rapid City photographer gets creative during COVID-19

Henry Roy Photography has been doing drive-by photo sessions since mid-March. He drives through neighborhoods and takes portraits of families while maintaining social distance. Not only has this given the Black Hills community something to look forward to, but it has given him work during an awkward time.

"So far we've had about 300 front porch sessions," says owner Henry Ulrich. "I try to do them on the weekends and this weekend I have 61 already scheduled."

Even though the photos are free, Ulrich says most people have been good about tipping and acknowledge that small businesses are currently in a difficult situation.

If families like their free digital image, they are able to purchase prints.

Ulrich says business has dropped about 90 percent but hopes to see an upswing soon.