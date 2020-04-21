Should the funds for Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium renovations be reallocated?

Rapid City council members are asking themselves should the renovations for the Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium continue or should the project be halted temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Though the Council gave the green light to advertise bids for the project by a 7 to 2 vote Monday night, construction still needs to be determined.

About $4.1 million is supposed to come from the Capital Improvement and Vision Funds to help pay for construction on Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium.

If construction does not start in July as planned, then the project will have to be pushed till next year.

But, with an ongoing pandemic hitting small business owners' pockets, the council questions if this renovation is urgent.

"You need about four to six weeks prior to that actually to get your contracts put together, get your submittals, so on and so forth," Operations Management Engineer for Rapid City Rod Johnson said. "We are kind of up against the wire as far as getting the project out so it could be completed."

According to City Attorney Joel Landeen, the city ordinance restricts how the Vision Fund money is used.

However, the City Council can decide if the ordinance needs to be changed.

Monday night, some city council members said if they proceed with the project that could mean more construction jobs and boost the economy.

Elevate Rapid City CEO Tom Johnson said, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, before the health crisis started, Rapid City was seeing a three percent unemployment rate.

He said, since mid-March there have been an additional 22,000 unemployment claims in all of South Dakota.

However, there could be more people unemployed who have not filed yet.

Rapid City’s Metropolitan Statistical Area Population is more than 140,000 which is about 15.9% of South Dakota’s total population, he said.

Based on those numbers, Johnson said the adjusted unemployment rate currently is about 7.85%.

But Johnson believes by the end of the week, Rapid City will gain another 1,500 unemployed people to get an unemployment rate of more than 10%.

Alderman John Roberts said the million-dollar renovation project can help the city's economy at a time like this.

"When you look at this much money you put into the economy you know it's not only the taxes that are being paid on it," Roberts said. "It's not only the money that comes into it once it's done. But all of those jobs, all of the employers at the time that this project is going to happen which we are going to definitely need in that time frame."

Though council members Darla Drew and Bill Evans like the project, they did not support the authorization of the bid advertising.

Evans said the project needs to go on "the back burner" for the time being.

Drew said she is worried more about the arts and restaurants than the construction industry.

Rapid City Council will decide in May whether or not to proceed with the construction of the stadium.

But if the council adjusts the ordinance to use Vision Fund money to help pay for other operations, like ones normally funded by the General Fund, it will be a first of its kind.