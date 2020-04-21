Driving on by with hands waving high to honor Sioux San healthcare workers

Dozens of people showed some appreciation to the medical staff at the Sioux San Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

From balloons to streamers, people honked their horns in honor of the 200 medical staff members who work at the Oyate Health Center and the Indian Health Services Sioux San Hospital.

Thank you signs were held and two young dancers performed as staff members clapped in awe.

The CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board, Jerilyn Church, said the coronavirus is concerning since history shows Native Americans are disproportionately affected by epidemics.

Church said she appreciates Richie Richards for taking the time to organize this parade.

"I think they are working just as hard as anybody else in the community and everybody else across the county. So I just wanted to make sure they were equally acknowledged," Richards said.

Church said none of the Oyate Health Center staff are working from home as they are all essential workers who have been working around the clock since mid-March.

Half of the health board employees however, are working from home, according to Church.

A healthcare worker said on Tuesday when she first started working on the COVID-19 floor it was scary.

But, the parade cheered her up.

"I just hope that all of them realize how much they are appreciated," Church said. "How much they are loved. And I know that the community they serve feels the same way."