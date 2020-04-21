Deadwood looks ahead to COVID-19 recovery

Deadwood Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. has established "The Mayor's Task Force", which will focus on reopening businesses in Deadwood.

The task force consists of nine industry leaders, from both the gaming and health industries. These leaders will consider when it is safe to reopen and what business will look like once reopened.

When the businesses are up and running again, they will still have to follow the CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for consumers.

As of now, an official reopening date hasn't been established.

"It's hard to gauge because if you put a date on it today things could drastically change for the worst or for the better," says Ruth. "Just know that we are working to try to get it open as soon as possible."

Ruth says western South Dakota has been fortunate to not have a pronounced hot spot of COVID-19 and Deadwood is working to keep it that way.