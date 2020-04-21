Lawrence County changes polling location for June elections

The Lawrence County polling locations for the June 2nd primary elections have been changed due to COVID-19.

The county felt this was necessary to protect the public's health, safety, and general welfare.

Voters in Lead-Deadwood and Nemo will be casting their ballot at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Voters in Spearfish, St. Onge, and Whitewood will be voting at the Spearfish Park Pavilion.

Even with the change of location, voters still have the option to cast an absentee ballot by mail. "In the interest of public safety, I highly encourage everyone to absentee vote by mail," says Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. "Absentee voting is a secure and convenient way for people to vote."