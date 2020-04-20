Rapid City Council extends business closures for another week

Non-essential businesses will be keeping their doors closed for another week after a vote in Monday night's Rapid City Council meeting.

By a 6 to 3 vote, Rapid City Council agreed to extend closures to April 29.

The last extension date was set for this Wednesday, April 22.

However, the council will have a special meeting next Monday to discuss ideas for a potential plan to reopen businesses.

The week difference originated from alderman John Roberts as he asked to push the date up earlier, rather than add another two weeks, in hopes to create a plan to start allowing businesses to start resuming normal operation.

Most small business owners left the meeting angrily as they argue the financial hit is getting worse.

Casino owners argued about how they are not able to participate in the payroll protection program--not just because there's no more money, but because they do not qualify based on the set guidelines.

However, the CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson explained he talked to politicians, including Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson, in an effort to make this financial assistance program available for casino owners when the next round opens.

"It comes to me that not all businesses are created equal even if they are just social gathering places," Darla Drew, alderwoman for Ward 5, said. "So I would recommend to this group that we get together a task force that we really work with these businesses that we listen to them and see how we can actually move them forward because we do have a very low curve."

The curve was debated as some business owners say there is nothing to flatten since west river is not seeing a high volume of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

But some council members argue more testing is needed to determine where Rapid City is truly at with their case numbers.