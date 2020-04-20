Sturgis enforces social distancing guidelines

In a special meeting last week, the Sturgis City Council passed a resolution allowing the city to enforce social distancing guidelines.

Any business not following the Centers For Disease Control guidelines will face a $100 fine the first day, $200 the second, and a daily $300 for every day after.

Due to the difficulty of following the guidelines, many businesses decided to close on their own. The businesses remaining open are expected to follow the CDC guidelines and executive orders given by Governor Kristi Noem.

"Basically, we are having staff check to see if people are following the guidelines," says Mayor Mark Carstensen. "Everybody is trying hard. We're not looking to be heavy handed. We'd rather not have to do this but because of the situation we're all in, we have to do it."

Carstensen says the city is working with local businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

