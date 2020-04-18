Parkway Car Wash continues to protect its customers and staff

In Rapid City, car washes are still open during the pandemic.

But one local business owner feels it is best to limit some of their services rather than completely closing it.

Parkway Car Wash is known for doing inside detailing to cars.

But now they have discontinued that service out of the safety of their employees and customers.

Staff is disinfecting items between every customer, like vacuums, matt clips, and other items customers are prone to touching.

The manager of Parkway Car Wash, Lynnzi Yellow Eagle says even with COVID, they are not seeing a drastic decrease in customers.

"Whenever the reservations go on lockdown, we do notice a drop in that as well. Because a lot of people from the reservation come up here to give us business," says Yellow Eagle.

Yellow Eagle says the interior cleaning will be discontinued until further notice.