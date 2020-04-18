The pandemic is not stopping two new business owners from opening up a grooming salon

While many business owners are closing their doors, for the time being, others are getting ready to open theirs.

"We've been grooming for a while now. So we've finally decided to take the leap and go out on our own," says the owner of Barks & Bubbles Dog Grooming, Kayla Williams.

For the past few months, Barks and Bubbles Dog Grooming was planning to open their business, then the coronavirus struck.

However, after considering all of their options, Williams felt it was best to continue with the opening.

"As of right now, we work in a high traffic environment that's open to the public. So we felt like opening our salon was going to be the safer option for our clients and us," says Williams.

To ensure safety, the team will only allow one check-in at a time and will sanitize after working with each pet.

"We can do a lot of curbsides drop off and pick up and over the phone payments," says the owner, Shelby Brown.

Opening a business already comes with challenges, but adjusting to the new tasks, because of COVID-19, is an extra step.

"There's been a lot of phone interviews, a lot of setting up a bank account through a drive-thru which was kind of weird," says Williams.

Though there are some uncertainties, excitement is not leaving the building any time soon.

"Part of us feels like we're doing a good thing for the community. We work in a high traffic area right now, so now opening our business, we can get people in here safely," says Brown.

If you're interested in learning more about Barks & Bubbles you can call them at 605-719-9025 or email them.

Barks & Bubbles