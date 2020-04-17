Vitalant will now be collecting convalescent plasma

A new program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma has been launched at Vitalant.

The organization will now be collecting plasma from donors who have recovered from the virus.

The plasma contains antibodies that give an ill patient an immunity boost.

To be a donor, you can not just walk into Vitalant; some forms need to be completed beforehand.

There are also some qualifications. You need to have documentation of a positive test for the virus from a lab. You also need to be symptom-free from any COVID symptoms for at least 14 days, and they also require documentation of a negative test.

"One donation by a person could help up to five different COVID patients. So the reach is pretty great. And because Vitalant is part of a national network of blood centers, you could be helping anyone," says the donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, Brittany Sigel.

Through the Vitalant organization, Sigel says there have been a couple of plasma donations, but none in Rapid City since the program is just starting.

Monument Health is also participating in plasma research with help from the Mayo Clinic and other health care systems.