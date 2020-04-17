Rapid City School District plans for graduation

Many seniors are wondering what will become of their graduation ceremony. The Rapid City School District is currently working on a plan.

Depending on what happens with COVID-19, dates have been set for an in person graduation.

Central and Stevens will have their ceremony July 26th and Rapid City High School will have theirs July 24th.

If an in person graduation isn't an option, the school district is in the early stages of setting up a virtual commencement.

"If social distancing is still persisting at that point, we will not be holding commencement in person," says Community Relations Manager Katy Urban. "We would just have the virtual graduation and it will be on May 24th."

As of now, a decision on a May virtual graduation hasn't been made.

