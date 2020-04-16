Debate sparks over absentee voting during pandemic

With COVID-19 possibly preventing people from getting to the polls to vote in the coming months, multiple counties have already sent out voter forms so citizens can register for absentee voting.

County auditors believe this will make it easier for people to vote who are more vulnerable to the virus.

"Due to the pandemic and the ever changing data, my main concern is for the safety of the public," says Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. "I encourage people to take the time to vote by mail in the safety of their home rather than risk the exposure of going to a public place."

While many are optimistic about absentee voting, some are opposed to the idea.

"My biggest problem with any absentee balloting is I feel it is a right for our active duty military and has been co opted and abused by people for whatever reason," says concerned citizen Tonchi Weaver.

Weaver says she believes there is a way to go to the polls safely and cast your ballot, even during the pandemic.