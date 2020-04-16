KOA partners with "RVs 4 MDs"

KOA campgrounds across North America have partnered with "RVs 4 MDs", an organization that matches medics with donated recreational vehicles.

The partnership gives healthcare workers a place to stay so they don't risk exposing their families to COVID-19.

KOA, a place designed for the special needs of vehicles, will provide a site for the donated RVs.

Both the site and the RVs are provided.

"It's a free site," says KOA's Vice President of Communications Mike Gast. "One of the requirements is that the RV donation, from a private individual, is free to a medical professional and we are providing the sites."

As of now about 35 campgrounds have signed up to participate, including the KOA in Spearfish, S.D.

