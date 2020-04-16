Students at the Salon Professional Academy are participating in online learning

Changing seasons often inspire a makeover, but due to COVID-19, salons and barbershops have closed their doors to maintain social distance.

"Also, because of the close proximity that we work with our clients and guest when they're in," says the owner of Salon Professional Academy, Wendy Beaumont.

At the Salon Professional Academy, students are participating in online learning, which allows them to continue to get their educational hours.

"The educators are allowed to teach like a theory and do demonstrations. So the students are allowed to still continue with some of their education, but of course, there is still a certain amount that they're not able to learn that is the technical portion of it," says Beaumont.

And since so much of cosmetology is hands-on, Beaumont says some students felt it was best to take a leave of absence.

"They will still be able to finish the programs, and they will still be able to get their license, but it will be put back a little bit further," says Beaumont.

And when the pandemic comes to an end, the plan is to only allow five students on the floor at once compared to the 15 previously allowed.

"Five because then if they each have a client, it's important to keep a safe distance between them. And that will be ten people," says Beaumont.

Beaumont also believes when salons reopen, staff will try to have their stations further apart, and cosmetologists may continue wearing masks.