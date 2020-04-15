Black Hawk business creates appreciation signs for seniors

For seniors across the nation, COVID-19 has ruined their final year in school.

But a Black Hawk printing business is offering a service to change that.

Seniors deserve a shout out...and what better way to celebrate them than to have a sign on your lawn.

After making some signs for a client, the owner of Park Bench Apparel and A&J Screening, decided to make ones for families and friends to show their pride for their graduates.

"We did a couple of signs for a State Farm agency in town and she has a senior as well. And she gave us the idea that, 'hey, I would like to do this' and we kind of just took it to the next level," Jacob Henry, the owner, said.

In less than two weeks, the shop received hundreds of orders and are printing for 19 schools across the Black Hills.

However, if they are missing a school, Henry said they are willing to expand the list to accommodate their customers.

This is also a way for the shop to stay afloat from taking the coronavirus financial hit.

In a couple of weeks, the store lost 75 percent in sales after several athletic teams had to cancel their orders for shirts and gear.

Despite the cancellations the pandemic created, Henry does not want seniors to feel left out.

"You know, for a lot of families, including myself, that's a big accomplishment, Henry said. "So we don't want to go against something that wouldn't [give the students] the opportunity to walk through those lines and be proud of them."

The signs cost about $20 and there is a special you can find on their website.

The shop is willing to do custom made signs for either your high school or college graduate.

They are also taking orders for gratitude signs toward the front line workers who are pushing through this pandemic.