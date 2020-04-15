Local business owners are adjusting to the new norm

While many businesses had to close their doors, others found a new way to serve their customers.

At the Elks Theatre, they decided to offer a popcorn delivery service.

"Having never delivered anything to speak of before we had to write the playbook. Fortunately, we had one of our key staff members who use to be in the delivery service industry," says the owner of the Elks Theatre, Curt Small.

Delivering popcorn brings the theater experience to customers while keeping staff employed.

"We're missing 80% of our business model, so we're just taking what is left and trying to make the most of that," says Small.

Since the service started, the theater has made more than 500 deliveries.

"We've modified temporarily enough to be able to do what we need to do. But we're anxious to get back to having a movie theater that shows movies," says Small.

And at a local baby boutique, the staff is bringing the shopping experience to their customers through video chat.

"Learning from the previous day, making changes and making that experience even better," says the owner of Kicks and Giggles, Lisa Denherder.

Getting into a new routine is something Denherder and her staff have been working on.

"We did it before, but now each morning there are more and more online orders that have been placed overnight," says Denherder.

Even though in-store shopping is suspended, Denherder says they will continue to serve their customers in the best way possible. As for after the pandemic is over, Denherder will continue to offer video chat as a way for her customers to shop.