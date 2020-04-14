Custer State Park remains open during pandemic

With many parks closed across the nation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 71,000 acre Custer State Park remains open to visitors.

"We have a lot of room to spread out," says Visitor Services Program Manager Kobee Stalder. "Go fishing, go for a hike, do something to take your mind off of what is happening in the world right now."

Stalder says historically, 70 to 80 thousand people visit the park during April. Even though tourists may not be visiting, many locals are taking advantage of what the park has to offer. Right now, no park pass is needed to enter the park.

When it comes to social distancing, Custer State Park is following the CDC guidelines. Rangers stress the importance of groups fewer than ten and suggest making yourself known when around others to maintain a six foot distance.

"If trailheads look like there are a lot of cars parked there, just pick a different trail," says Stalder. "We have 85 miles of trails in Custer State Park to choose from, so just go to a different one and recreate there."