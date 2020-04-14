Hot Springs City Council to vote on suspension sidewalk

The Hot Springs City Council is set to vote next week on the fate of a suspension sidewalk along North River Street.

The 2.8 million dollar attraction would highlight the downtown area in an attempt to draw tourists into local businesses. Hot Springs recently lost four businesses to a fire and some believe this sidewalk would help the town prosper.

The sidewalk would be located over the Fall River flood wall and provide wider driving lanes for Highway 385. That area of town has proven to be dangerous for pedestrians and traffic.

After identifying the safety hazard of the busy highway, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has agreed to pay for the sidewalk.

"The Department of Transportation offered to support that 2.8 million dollar funding provided that we as a community would take maintenance responsibility for the upper half of University Avenue," says Mayor George Kotti. "Also, we would be responsible for the maintenance of the sidewalk once it's built."

If approved, the two year project would be scheduled for 2021.

