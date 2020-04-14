Rapid City Area Schools sees a decline in school attendance online

There are some learning gaps students are encountering while adjusting to online distant learning during the pandemic.

Rapid City Area Schools District is facing some challenges, including the attendance numbers of students signing in for class.

"We want just as much as everyone else to have kids in school. This is certainly a different type of work. But I will tell you this is not easy," Dr. Matthew Seebaum, RCAS Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, said.

Rapid City Area Schools are doing their best to educate young minds with paper packets and online lessons.

As of Tuesday, the school district handed out about 4,300 laptops to students in need.

"basically the laptops that we were using in schools were on carts and now they are with students in their homes," Seebaum said

But access to stable internet is still a problem.

It's one of the reasons why the school district is seeing a difference in school attendance.

Dr. Seebaum said the school district's numbers look similar to the nation's with about 25 to 30 percent of their students not engaging with their online lessons.

"We're employing our teachers to make multiple attempts to reach out to students through email, through phone, through text message, through a friend of a friend," Seebaum said. "I mean getting very creative. Short of home visits which we absolutely can't do because of the coronavirus,"

The school district is not enforcing penalties for students' lack of attendance.

But Seebaum is fearful of the learning gap growing.

As for teachers, they are not only facing learning curves virtually, but socially.

"working from home, our teachers, who are social beings, and they are driven and powered by being around students. It's tough."

It's tough for seniors too.

Seebaum said he understands the students' devastation that their final year of memories has been stripped by the health crisis.

Therefore, he said the they are working with schools to create a meaningful moment virtually for the seniors.

As for graduation, a tentative date is set for mid to late July at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

