Walmart adds another hour of curbside pickup service

Walmart is adding an extra hour of grocery pickup service for people deemed at high-risk of COVID-19.

At 2,400 locations, Walmart is now offering an extra hour in the morning for first responders, the elderly and people with disabilities to pick up their groceries.

From 7 to 8 a.m., customers can drive up and have a worker load up their trunk with groceries.

When shopping online, people can select the "At Risk Only" section to join the reserved group.

Normal curbside pick up hours will still be available, which tend to be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Walmart on North Lacrosse Street is the only location in Rapid City offering pick up service.