Financial relief request

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration is giving money to 58 South Dakota airports, that aid is worth more than 36 million dollars. With about nine million dollars going to the Rapid City Airport.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine, Chao says the funding will help with the operations that are continuing at the airport as well as offset the decrease in passengers.

The need was a topic at Tuesday morning airport board meeting when WestJet and Dale Aviation requested financial relief.

Even during the pandemic, both operators are continuing their essential services, and the request states they're seeing an 85 percent decrease in business.

The relief request also implied aviation businesses in other states are either having to limit operations or being forced to close.

WestJet and Dale Aviation assist wit Air Ambulance and Aircraft Fueling and Maintenance.

During the meeting, the airport board decided that it's too early to determine whether to accept the request, but they will continue to evaluate this item on the agenda.