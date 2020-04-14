Feeding South Dakota has not run out of inventory despite pandemic

One of the challenges for Feeding South Dakota is making sure there's enough inventory to feed those who are in need.

Food Security Manager for Feeding South Dakota, Mary Corbine, said they haven't run out of food since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Corbine said they don't foresee running out of inventory and often receive pick-up donations from grocery stores and other businesses in Rapid City to keep supply steady - such as Target, Walmart and Sams Club.

Corbine also added that demand is steadily increasing, with the number of families fed in April already at 1,181.

"Our first distribution from the start of this pandemic was March 25, that's the one where it really started to gear up and we started to see a significant amount. The whole month of March we served 2,182 families and in April alone already, we're at 1,181 families," said Corbine.

Corbine said feeding a "family" accounts for household size and includes adults, children, and seniors.

Every Wednesday, Feeding South Dakota distributes resources at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 10 am to noon.

For immediate help, you can call 211.