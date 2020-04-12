City of Box Elder asks public for food donations

Food insecurity was already an issue for some cities in South Dakota.

But with the health crisis leading to job layoffs, school closures and more financial problems, it seems communities are going the extra mile to keep families' tummies full.

The City of Box Elder is asking for help with collecting food donations for families and additionally, there are some homemade free food pantries being utilized now more than ever.

Box Elder is noticing a pile up. But it's a good one.

The city is asking for food donations to help families after Feeding South Dakota ran out of food to pass out to people last week.

"I actually was a little surprised because I thought that they had a lot. But with the need being so great, I probably should have expected something like this might happen," Mayor of Box Elder Larry Larson said.

But Larson has faith the community will come together to help. It turns out he is not wrong.

After the message was posted on Facebook, just a few hours later, officers headed out the door to collect dozens of donations.

But they are not the only ones collecting.

People can also spot a makeshift pantry cart standing right across from Boykin Park that a Box Elder resident made.

"Yes, I heard about that one too and what a great thing for them to do, you know," Larson said.

Rapid City has a free food pantry of its own too.

The Little Free Pantry lives on Brentwood Street where one of the founders, Tom Reasor, helps keep it stocked when it gets empty.

Reasor said, "most of the time it's empty which is pretty sad."

About a year ago, a generous donor built a new home for Little Free Pantry after Reasor's old TV stand just could not stand anymore.

Nowadays, he said cars pass by daily to donate and about 20 people per day drop by to pick up what they need.

"Yeah, I think they're great I think it's the best thing we could have done. I hoped it wouldn't take something like this to do it. But we need more of them," Reasor said.

If you want to help the City of Box Elder with their food collection you can head to City Hall on Villa Drive or schedule an appointment with Box Elder Police to pick up food from your home by calling (605) 923-1401.