Rev It Up Espresso is brewing up something sweet to help local businesses

A local coffee shop in Sturgis is brewing up something sweet to help the local businesses in the area.

Rev It Up Espresso provides its customers with a punch card, and after they purchase ten drinks, they then get a free one.

The owner, Tammy Iverson, is now stirring up something new while also supporting local Sturgis businesses.

When Iverson's customers trade in the card for a free drink, they now put their name and phone number on the back.

One card is then randomly drawn from the pile, and whoever wins receives $25 gift certificate to a local business.

Iverson says, seeing the heavy affect the pandemic has caused to the other businesses, she wanted to help.

"Family matters, people matter, and my customers are like family to me. And these businesses are the family that I live with. Our children grew up together. We work together. That's who we are. We help each other that's just how it works," says Iverson.

Iverson says she plans to do this until many of the businesses reopen.