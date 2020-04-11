Having a plan for your pet during the pandemic

Pets are still members of the family, which is why you should keep them in mind during this pandemic.

"It's important to have a person or family member, or friend in place to take care of the animal if you're no longer able to," says the resource development specialist for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Caitlin Ausmann

Whether it's for a short or long period of time, have supplies laid out for the person who will be taking care of your furry friends.

It isn't a bad idea to prepare and create a little basket with your pet's favorite things. From some the food they enjoy to their favorite treats and even one of their toys that they find comfort in.

Keep medical records altogether and in a safe place, making it accessible for the caretaker in case of an emergency.

"So that everything is right there. You know that your pet has vaccinations, you know where to go if something happens. And then any prescription dosages and administering directions is really important to have on hand," says Ausmann.

If you have a good plan in place, it could prevent your pet from going to the shelter.

"We do take anything that comes to the doors, which means we could get full fast," says Ausmann.

Now, what if a pet owner has a confirmed case of COVID-19?

The Humane Society of the Black Hills can take care of up to ten dogs for the time being.

But with limited spots available, the owners need to call the humane society at 605-394-4170 to schedule a hold period.

