Blood donations still critical during COVID-19

With many blood drives being cancelled across the nation, one local blood drive still has a lifeline.

The "Drops of Life IV" Blood Drive took place today in the vacant Herberger's at the Rushmore Mall.

Volunteers worked to provide a safe environment for the people donating. Some of the precautions they took included taking donor's temperatures, wearing masks, and making sure everyone maintained proper social distance.

Due to the pandemic, Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, has canceled 600 drives across the country since the beginning of April. They decided to continue with this drive as it was deemed a "Critical Health Care Activity."

"Cancer patients are still going to need blood transfusions," says Vitalant Coordinator Joe Burmeister. "People are still going to get into car accidents and will need emergency blood. There are a lot of good people in our community that are stepping up today."

The goal for this drive was to collect 99 units of blood.