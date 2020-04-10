This is why you can't get tested for COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases in South Dakota continues to rise. Despite more than 500 confirmed cases, many believe that number should be much higher and they point the finger at testing qualifications as the problem masking the true number.

As it turns out, the real problem is actually the same, old problem; not enough testing supplies. Because of a shortage in supplies, tests are reserved for the people most at risk - health care workers, first responders and people with underlying health problems.

"We are reserving tests for people in the community who have symptoms and are at the highest risk of developing complications," said Dr. Stephanie Lahr with Monument Health. "We are using the same criteria they are using on the eastern side of the state."

The criteria comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and it stipulates who can and who cannot get a COVID-19 test.

You may think having all the symptoms would automatically qualify you for a test, but you would be wrong. Outside of being one of those front line workers, you almost exclusively must have an additional risk factor, like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease (among others). Even living with someone who is immunocompromised, like someone with cancer, isn't enough.

"You would not be meeting the criteria, but the person that you live with who has cancer, would," Lahr said.

People who have all the symptoms but don't qualify for a test are counseled by medical professionals to quarantine. CDC guidelines say isolation should continue until it has been three days since your fever broke, other symptoms have improved, and it's been at least seven days since your symptoms first started.

There is a caveat. Otherwise health people whose condition has deteriorated and now requires direct medical care may receive a test at the request of the doctor.

Monument Health officials say when the CDC expands testing criteria, they will do more testing.

On Friday, Monument announced they are now doing local testing. This will greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to confirm a case. However, those tests are reserved for hospitalized patients.

