Staff at the Sturgis post office has seen an increase in packages

The postal service continues to accept and deliver mail during

COVID-19. And at the Sturgis post office staff has seen an increase in packages.

"A lot of people are staying at home, and a lot of the local stores are out of the stuff that people normally get. So they have been going to online mailing," says the postmaster for the Sturgis Post office, Brian Storgaard

Storgarrd says more people are also coming in to mail items.

"We've seen a lot of people come in mailing toilet paper and other items to family members," says Storgarrd.

Shannon Miller, an employee at the post office, says for a couple of weeks it was pretty quiet, but that quickly changed.

"And then people are starting to come out wearing masks and gloves, and business is picking up," says Miller.

Now, as workers continue to get the job done, they're making sure they're taking the correct precautions.

Personal protective equipment is available to staff members, and when it comes to the mail carriers, they're now doing things a bit differently.

"Carrier now stands back and signs the scanner for the person that is receiving it. So the person does not have to touch the scanner. So there is less chance for any transmission between the two people," says Storgaard.

And if you do have a package to send out, it may be a good idea to prepare that item before heading to the post office.

"If they do it at home and have the addresses on there, it will give them less of a chance of touching an object that people may or may not touched," says Storgaard.