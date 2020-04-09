Internet holding strong amid massive spike in usage

So, how is the internet holding up as more people move online for work, school and play? Apparently, quite well.

Zoom, a video conferencing application, has boomed in popularity as more people are conducting their business from their own homes.

Chris Karn is the Regional Director of Operations at Vast Broadband in Rapid City and he says he has been on a number of calls with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other internet providers and they are all in agreement. The internet infrastructure is holding up just fine despite a massive spike in usage over the last couple of weeks. Karn says the systems were designed to accommodate expansion.

"We were prepared to have continued growth and so networks have been built to accommodate future growth," Karn said. "What this has done is just sped that growth up and that usage up."

Karn says if there is a slow down, Vast has plenty of capacity that can be switched on to accommodate the need.